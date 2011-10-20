After Being Locked Out Of $450,000 Of Donations, Diaspora Gets Its PayPal Account Back

Diaspora

PayPal was blocking social networking startup Diaspora from accessing any of the donations in its PayPal account, the team writes in its company blog.

No one seemed to know why — Diaspora indicated that it’s happening “arbitrarily.”

This happened on the heels of Diaspora reaching out to its users to ask for more donations on top of the $200,000+ already raised via Kickstarter.

After lots of tweets and emails from Diaspora users, PayPal has unfrozen the account, reports Launch.is.

Diaspora confirms this with a thankful tweet to everyone involved:

Free at Last: Thanks to your tweets & emails, PayPal has freed the Diaspora* community’s donations! More info soon…Diaspora was billed as an exciting alternative to Facebook, offering transparent privacy options, but Google+ and Facebook’s changes have absolutely stolen the limelight since it formed.

