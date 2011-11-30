These 20-Somethings Are Trying To Kill Facebook With A Google+ Clone

There just might not be any room left for Diaspora, an alternative social networking site to Google+ and Facebook.



Diaspora was billed as an exciting alternative to Facebook, offering transparent privacy options. Its founders, pictured right, were on a mission to give privacy back to social networking users.

But Facebook has since amended its privacy options and Google+’s circles have taken centre stage.

Diaspora looks almost identical to Google+ — minus a few different symbols instead of circles. There isn’t much here over what’s already offered by Google+ and Facebook.

It’s not clear who took cues from whom, but Google+ still launched first and now has around 40 million members while Diaspora is in an early phase. You can sign up for the service on their main website.

Aside from the novelty, there seems to be little that will draw new users. The web probably can’t support an additional social network, regardless of what kind of privacy options Diaspora offers over Facebook or Google+.

