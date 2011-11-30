These 20-Somethings Are Trying To Kill Facebook With A Google+ Clone

There just might not be any room left for Diaspora, an alternative social networking site to Google+ and Facebook.

Diaspora was billed as an exciting alternative to Facebook, offering transparent privacy options. Its founders, pictured right, were on a mission to give privacy back to social networking users.

But Facebook has since amended its privacy options and Google+’s circles have taken centre stage.

Diaspora looks almost identical to Google+ — minus a few different symbols instead of circles. There isn’t much here over what’s already offered by Google+ and Facebook.

It’s not clear who took cues from whom, but Google+ still launched first and now has around 40 million members while Diaspora is in an early phase. You can sign up for the service on their main website.

Aside from the novelty, there seems to be little that will draw new users. The web probably can’t support an additional social network, regardless of what kind of privacy options Diaspora offers over Facebook or Google+.

Let's get started.

You start by following hashtags, which plug into your activity feed.

It'll ask you to pull your friends from Facebook and your email.

Looks familiar, right? It's very similar to Google+.

Whenever you share content you can decide which groups can see it.

Here's what a typical profile looks like. It's pretty similar to Google+ again.

Even the photo layout looks a lot like Google+.

Here's what Google+ looks like, just for reference. Same three-column layout and minimalist design.

Here's what each photo looks like in the slideshow mode.

Your notifications sit in a bar at the top, like Facebook and Google+.

You can view activity feeds for each hashtag...

...and add a new hashtag on the fly on the left side of the screen.

Here's what a typical status update looks like.

It looks similar to Google+ when you upload a new photo, too.

Diaspora has a mention page like Twitter.

