$300 Million Business Diapers.com Partners With A Groupon Clone For mums, Doodledeals

Photo: .A.A. via Flickr

Doodledeals, a new niche Groupon-style daily deal site for mums, is launching this week in partnership with e-commerce heavyweight Diapers.com.Doodledeals — a product of local-deals-focused incubator/early stage investor Launchtime — will work much like any Groupon clone: every week day, members will receive an email offering a steeply discounted voucher at a local business near them.



Daily deals sites that focus on particular demographics are still relatively few in number compared to the hundreds of straight-up Groupon clones, but more should start cropping up rapidly. Because daily deal services generally offer just one deal per market per day, the chance that any given deal will be relevant to a particular member is quite low (a problem Groupon has just begun to address). Focusing on a niche gives new entrants a way to improve that maths considerably.

Mothers are an obvious choice for this sort of targeting: there are lots of them, they are very active on the Internet, and they control a large portion of household spending. The involvement of Diapers.com, which has grown into a $300 million business going after a subsection of that market, is a huge boost out of the gate. Doodledeals will start sending emails to Diapers.com members later this week, giving it a subscriber base of over 150,000 in New York City overnight. The service will expand to Diapers.com’s top five markets by the end of the year.

The mum demographic also lets Doodledeals offer some higher-end items than would work for the young bargain hunters that use most Groupons — one upcoming deal will offer a $700 birthday party for 15 children for $350.

Given how much sense this model makes the backing of a large and highly relevant partner in Diapers.com, we think this is one to watch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.