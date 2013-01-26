This Is How Sen. Dianne Feinstein Got Away With Displaying Assault Weapons Despite D.C.'s Strict Gun Laws

Sen. Dianne Feinstein at her assault weapons ban press conference.

Photo: AP Images

Washington, D.C. boasts some of the strictest gun laws in the country and expressly bans semiautomatic rifles and large-capacity magazines.So how was U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein allowed to display 10 assault weapons Thursday in the District during her assault weapons ban press conference?



It turns out Feinstein’s office asked D.C. police to let the senator use automatic weapons that were in the department’s custody, The Washington post reported Friday.

“Senator Feinstein’s office coordinated this process with all relevant agencies and departments to make certain all applicable laws were followed,” Feinstein spokesman Brian Weiss said in a statement.

A look at Feinstein’s interaction with law enforcement before her press conference is especially pertinent, considering the concerns NBC broke the District’s gun laws just last month.

NBC host David Gregory held up a 30-round magazine on Meet The Press last month, prompting a police investigation into whether Gregory broke the District’s gun laws.

No charges were filed in that case.

