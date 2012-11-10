SENATOR DIANNE FEINSTEIN: 'I Wish President Obama Had Not Accepted This Resignation'

Photo: jurvetson / flickr

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement today that she “regretted” the resignation of CIA Director David Petraeus over an extramarital affair. Feinstein said she “wished President Obama had not accepted this resignation,” but that she respected it.



Here’s her full statement:

“I very much regret the resignation of David Petraeus as director of the CIA. This is an enormous loss for our nation’s intelligence community and for our country.

“Director Petraeus is an individual who has devoted nearly 40 years of service to his country, rising through the ranks to become a distinguished four-star general and commander of American forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“At CIA, Director Petraeus gave the agency leadership, stature, prestige and credibility both at home and abroad. On a personal level, I found his command of intelligence issues second to none. He was especially cooperative with Congress as we executed our oversight responsibility, and he was responsible for improving American relationships with intelligence agencies in countries around the world.

“I wish President Obama had not accepted this resignation, but I understand and respect the decision. David Petraeus is one of America’s best and brightest, and all Americans should be grateful for his service. Deputy Director Michael Morell will serve as acting director, so I am confident the agency is in very good hands until the president selects a replacement.”

