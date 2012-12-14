Diane Von Furstenberg Is Sick Of Her Clothes Being Sold At Cheap Stores

DVF’s iconic wrap dress

Photo: Facebook

The fashion brand known for its iconic wrap dress sued a former distributor for allegedly selling its clothes too cheaply to discount stores.Diane von Furstenberg ended its licensing agreement with London-based ID Beauty International Distribution Ltd last month and is now suing the company, claiming it has destroyed DVF’s value by cheaply selling its products to discount retailers such as TJ Maxx and Overstock.com Inc, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.



The complaint, filed Wednesday, claims ID Beauty sold DVF’s perfume to discount retailers before it was available to higher end stores and that it still sold DVF merchandise after the companies parted ways.

DVF’s wrap dresses sell for more than $350 while her fragrances retail anywhere from $45 to $110.

ID Beauty did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

