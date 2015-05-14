Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg shares the biggest mistake she makes in job interviews

Getty Diane von Furstenberg.

Interviews are a two-way street: the employer is vetting you, while you’re evaluating them. That means both parties should ask questions, answer questions, and listen carefully.

But fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg recently told Adam Bryant of the New York Times that listening in job interviews isn’t her strong suit.

When asked what interview questions she likes best, she told Bryant:

It depends what kind of a job it is. My problem is that when I interview somebody, I talk too much. That is something that I shouldn’t do. You should listen, and you should listen to what the person says. I try to basically ask them why they think this is a good job for them. Usually when you understand why it’s a good fit for them, then you can identify if it’s a good fit for you.

Bryant also asked von Furstenberg, who is best known for her iconic wrap dress, what qualities she looks for in job candidates.

“For me, the most important things are somebody who’s honest, not pretentious, not a faker,” she told him.

Read the full interview here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.