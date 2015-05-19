Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg says this is the key to success

In a recent interview with Adam Bryant of the New York Times, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg says she has learned that

trusting yourself is the key to success.

“In order to trust yourself, you have to have a relationship with yourself,” she told Bryant. “In order to have a relationship with yourself, you have to be hard on yourself, and not be delusional. It all goes back to the same thing.”

The famous designer and entrepreneur would know.

She began designing clothes in 1970 when she was in her mid-20s. Within a few short years, her business took off. The New York Times reported that annual retail sales for all von Furstenberg’s products (including luggage, eyewear, and clothing) in 1979 totaled $US150 million.

She says she was “very lucky” to achieve success in her 20s, in a time when it wasn’t so easy for women to make it at such a young age — and the benefits have been invaluable.

“The first thing that success gives you is financial independence.” she told Bryant. “The second thing that success gives you is a voice. You have a voice. All of a sudden, people listen to you, pay attention to what you say. And what I feel is that if you acquire that, it’s your duty, responsibility and also privilege to use that voice for people who have no voice. That’s my description of success.”

Read the full interview here.

