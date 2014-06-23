You Can Now Buy Extravagant High Fashion Frames For Google Glass From Diane Von Furstenberg

Screenshot / YouTube Diane von Furstenberg repping some Google Glass

Good news for the tech-savvy and fashion-conscious: American fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg’s custom Google Glass frames are officially on sale starting today.

Glass usually costs $US1,500, but you can buy any pair of von Furstenberg’s five different limited-edition frames (which come bundled with shades) for $US1,800. Although Glass hasn’t had its official consumer launch, anyone in the U.S. can buy a pair through its Explorer program.

In the video created for the release, von Furstenberg chats with Google Glass lead designer Isabelle Olsson about how the frames make Glass much more accessible to women. She says that when she revealed her Google Glass designs to the world during Fashion Week, it was the first time that fashion and technology had ever really collided.

The best part of the video is when Olsson explains what Google Glass used to look like before the nearly two years of development that brought us the product we see today.

“I describe it as a scuba mask with a phone attached to it, with cables running down to a backpack,” she says.

This is the first fashion frame for Glass to actually ship, though Google has also partnered with Luxoticca Group, which will ship Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Vogue Eyewar versions of its wearable display. Google has been seeking out these partnerships as a means of making Glass more appealing to average consumers, at a time when even The Daily Show has been quick to point out cultural faux pas of wearing a computer on your face.

Check out some of the styles from von Furstenberg:

Now check out the video:

