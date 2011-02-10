HORROR! Diane Sawyer Enters Into Glee War Of Words With Sue Sylvester

Diane Sawyer‘s got a bone to pick with Sue Sylvester — and she’s taking to her Twitter account to sort it out.



On Sunday night’s “Glee” episode, Jane Lynch‘s character fumed at guest star Katie Couric: “I hate you, Diane Sawyer.”

Then, as HuffPo reports, Sawyer closed her Monday night show by calling out Sue Sylvester. The trash-talking escalated on Twitter, where Sylvester cautioned Sawyer: “Your next gig will be hosting ‘Good Morning Emergency Room.'”

Sawyer also mentioned in passing that she once got cut from the JV cheerleading squad — which makes perfect sense. We can’t picture America’s coolheaded anchoress spelling out “D-E-F-E-N-S-E.”

So who will prevail — she of the fiery tongue or she of the icy stare? It’s too early to call — but here’s hoping we get to see this newfound rivalry play out on a future episode.

