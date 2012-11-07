Everyone Is Talking About Diane Sawyer's Strange On-Air Election Coverage

While everyone was sitting tight waiting for word on the results of the presidential election, ABC’s Diane Sawyer also became a hot topic on Twitter due to her strange on-air behaviour.



As the night went on, she began slurring the word projections multiple times, pausing in between words in every other sentence, and mispronouncing Barack Obama’s name, causing concern to many viewers.

Photo: Twitter

Check out a video of Sawyer via NowthisNews below:



Here’s a photo Good Morning America tweeted out of Sawyer earlier:

Photo: @GMA / Twitter

Before that, Sawyer tweeted the following:

Photo: @DianeSawyer / Twitter

This isn’t the first time Sawyer’s been accused of interesting on-air behaviour. After President Obama’s 2009 inauguration the former “Good Morning America” host raised eyebrows for appearing out of character as well.

