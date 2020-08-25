WNBA legend Diana Taurasi had her most impressive game in years on Kobe Bryant's birthday while wearing his name and number

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images ‘When you put his jersey on, you just want to make sure you honour it the right way,’ Diana Taurasi said after her Phoenix Mercury’s 88-87 victory.

WNBA icon Diana Taurasi dropped 34 points on 7-of-13 shooting from three in the Phoenix Mercury’s 88-87 win over the reigning-champion Washington Mystics Sunday.

The league’s all-time leading scorer – known as the “White Mamba” – did so while wearing Kobe Bryant’s last name and number eight on the back of her jersey.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend, who died alongside his 13-year-old daughter and seven others in a tragic helicopter accident in January, would have turned 42 years old on the day of the game.

At 38 years old, basketball icon Diana Taurasi had her best game in years this weekend.

The name and number on her back may have had something to do with it.

Taurasi, whom Bryant himself nicknamed “White Mamba” as a spinoff of his own “Black Mamba” moniker, dropped a season-high 34 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the floor and a 53.8% clip from beyond the arc to lead her Mercury squad to a much-needed 88-87 victory.

Her seven made threes was her highest output from range in more than two years and just one long-range basket from tying her career record.

“When you put his jersey on, you just want to make sure you honour it the right way,” Taurasi said after the game. “And that’s all I was thinking about the whole game is: ‘What would Kobe do today?’ And I know Kobe would have fought his arse off every minute.”

“This is for him and his family,” she added.

"When you put his jersey on, you just want to make sure you honor it the right way." – @DianaTaurasi pic.twitter.com/pDNMMiHL73 — WNBA (@WNBA) August 24, 2020

At first, Taurasi admitted she was “really hesitant to wear the jersey” during the game, but ultimately it was for a good cause. The 10-time All-WNBA first-teamer signed the game-worn jersey and is now auctioning it off with all proceeds going to The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

This Jersey. Autographed. All proceeds benefit The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. ???? https://t.co/cXQiLzhiCV https://t.co/TlxN3s72g3 — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 24, 2020

As of this article’s writing, the highest bid for the one-of-a-kind collectible is $US4,400. The auction closes at 7 p.m. EST on Tuesday, August 25.

