WNBA Player Diana Taurasi Got Called For A Foul For Kissing An Opponent After A Scuffle

Weird moment from last night’s WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx.

Mercury star Diana Taurasi got into a minor scuffle with Seimone Augustus late in the fourth quarter. After shoving each other a few times, the two players went nose-to-nose. That’s when Taurasi gave her a sarcastic kiss on the cheek.

The referee gave them both fouls for the incident, even though there didn’t appear to be anything malicious about it.

CJ Fogler posted the video:

