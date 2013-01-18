Former Lawyer Says Oprah Inspired Her To Leave Biglaw And Open A Bra Shop

Photo: via Bloomberg Law

Lingerie designer Diana St. Louis once had a great career at a prominent law firm, but it turns out fixing the problems surrounding her bust size mattered more than the law.St. Louis told Bloomberg Law that she credits her own struggles finding a bra and what she calls “the Oprah revolution” for her career in creating lingerie for full-busted, but not plus-size, women.



“One of the issues that I found way back whenever, when I was just first starting to blossom we’ll say, was that there were very few options for a girl, a woman, a young woman who was going through kind of, you know, puberty and growing and finding really pretty underwear she could wear or just even lounge wear that would fit her bust and the rest of her body,” St. Louis told Bloomberg Law.

St. Louis also credits a 2006 Oprah episode that revealed about 85 per cent of women are wearing the wrong size bra because manufacturers in the U.S. often believe a woman’s bust size stops at D, which often isn’t the case.

But, despite her passion for lingerie, St. Louis said she still attended law school and worked at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP for about five years.

“I’m not from a family of um, creative people we’ll say,” she told Bloomberg of her decision to go to law school.

But, after getting her law degree and working her way to mid-level associate at Willkie, St. Louis ultimately left the firm to open Bijte Lingerie in 2008.

