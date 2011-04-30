FLASHBACK: Diana's Wedding Was Four Times As Expensive, And Her Train Was 17-Feet Longer

Photo: AP Images

Kate Middleton was stunning this morning at the royal wedding, but Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ 1981 wedding still takes the cake as the most epic wedding in history.Princess Diana’s inflation-adjusted wedding cost was $110 million, compared to Kate and William’s $34 million affair.



Moreover, Diana’s train was 25 feet, while Kate’s was only eight feet.

