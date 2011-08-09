Meet The 61-Year-Old Woman Who’s Attempting An Unprecedented Swim From Cuba To Florida This Week

Photo: YouTube

Diana Nyad is attempting to become the first person to swim the 103 miles from Cuba to Florida without the aid of a shark cage.She departed from Havana this morning.



Nyad tried nearly the same feat at the age of 28 (that time with a shark cage), but failed after sea currents knocked her off course.

Now, at 61, she’s trying again.

“30-three years ago I stood on a beach close by here and looked out at a giant sea. … Now I’m almost 62 years old and I’m standing here at the prime of my life,” she said before embarking on the estimated 60-hour swim.

A small navy of 45 navigators, medical personnel, and filmmakers will follow Nyad on her trip.

In lieu of a shark cage, the team will use an electronic boom to word of predators, and have divers on stand-by just in case.

Nyad has been training with 8-15 hour swims for the last two years.

Here’s some pretty cool video of her talking about what the swim represents:

