Here's The Photo Diana Jenkins Wanted Us To Run

Diana Jenkins

So originally we ran this photo –> of Diana Jenkins (the wife of former Barclays exec Roger Jenkins) along with a story about how she and her husband are considered the “Posh and Becks” of international finance.A couple of hours later, we got a call from someone who is presumably Diana Jenkin’s press handler. He asked if we would switch the photo out.



We did, gladly. The new photo is much better:

The glamour shot

We also hear its a more accurate portrayal of how she actually looks now.

Diana has since become a vegetarian, so she would never wear fur.

She had also just given birth when this photo was taken, so she still had some of the weight on. (She still looks good to us.)

So now you know a little more about her.

