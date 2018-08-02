15 ways Prince William and Prince Harry have kept Princess Diana’s memory alive

Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with the same ring Prince Charles proposed to Princess Diana with. Kate Middleton and Prince William announce their engagement in 2010. Chris Jackson/Getty Images The couple met as students at the University of St Andrews in Scotland

Diana picked the sapphire ring from a Garrard’s catalogue. A close-up of Kate Middleton’s engagement ring. Getty/Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool The ring is a 12-carat sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds. The ring cost $US38,000 ($AU52,106) when Diana picked it out, according to The Daily Mail. Today, it’s priceless.

Harry proposed to Meghan Markle with a ring containing two diamonds from Diana’s collection. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement in 2017. Chris Jackson/Getty It also contains a diamond from Botswana, where she and Harry vacationed together.

The diamonds may have come from one of Diana’s diamond brooches. A close-up of Meghan Markle’s engagement ring. Getty Images A representative from Cleave and Company told Insider that the jewelry company is “greatly honoured to have been of service and we wish Prince Henry and his fiancé the very best” but declined to comment further about which piece of Diana’s the diamonds came from.

Markle carried a bouquet of flowers that included forget-me-nots – Diana’s favorite flower – when she married Harry. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a kiss at the royal wedding. WPA Pool/Getty Markle held the bouquet as she walked down the aisle of St George’s Chapel

Harry picked the flowers himself from a private garden at Kensington Palace as a tribute to his mother on his wedding day. The Princess Diana memorial ‘White Garden’ at Kensington Palace. Jonathan Brady/PA “The couple specifically chose them to be included in Ms. Markle’s bouquet to honor the memory of the late Princess on this special day,” said a statement from Kensington Palace, according to Town & Country

Harry was “keen to involve his mother’s family in his wedding,” according to a statement from Kensington Palace. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their wedding. Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images Diana’s family played a key role in the royal wedding

Lady Jane Fellowes, Diana’s older sister, gave a reading at their wedding ceremony, and all of Diana’s siblings were invited. Lady Jane Fellowes (left) stands with Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images Fellowes read an excerpt from The Song of Solomon.

William also paid tribute to his mother at his royal wedding. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding. AP They tied the knot in 2011

A hymn from Diana’s funeral was sung at their wedding service. The royal wedding in 2011. WPA Pool/Getty Images “Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer” was sung at her funeral and at their wedding as a tribute to William’s mother , according to Reuters.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recreated an iconic photo of Diana. Kate Middleton and Prince William in April 2016. Pool/Getty Images The couple took a photo on a bench in front of the Taj Mahal on the final day of their royal tour to India and Bhutan in 2016

It was the same bench that Diana sat on back in 1992. Princess Diana in front of Taj Mahal. Tim Graham/Contributor/Getty Images The Cambridges’ senior advisor, Jason Knauf, said that William felt “incredibly lucky to visit a place where his mother’s memory is kept alive by so many who travel there.”

The princes and Middleton also visited a special memorial garden at Kensington Palace the day before the 20th anniversary of her death. Visiting the Princess Diana Memorial Garden at Kensington Palace. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Middleton paid an additional tribute by wearing a dress that resembles one that Diana famously wore

The garden had been one of Diana’s favorite places in the palace. A memorial plaque for Princess Diana. Chris Jackson/Getty Images The garden was dedicated to her memory in 2017, 20 years after her death.

William and Middleton named their daughter “Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.” Kate Middleton and Prince William greet photographers outside the hospital after the birth of Princess Charlotte. Getty/John Stillwell/WPA Pool All of their children’s names have special significance

People think Charlotte looks like a young Diana. A young Princess Diana (left) and Princess Charlotte. Anonymous/AP Images and WPA Pool/Getty Images The resemblance is uncanny

William talks about “Granny Diana” when putting Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to bed. Princess Charlotte and Prince George leave with their father after Prince Louis’ birth. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images William said in the HBO documentary “ Diana, Our Mother ” that it’s important to him for his kids to know that there are two grandmothers

William imagines that she would be a “nightmare grandmother.” Princess Diana was ‘a total kid through and through.’ AP “Our mother was a total kid through and through,” Harry said in the documentary . “[…] One of her mottos to me was ‘you can be as naughty as you want, just don’t get caught.'”

William and Middleton asked Diana’s friends and relatives to be godparents to their children. The Cambridges at Prince Louis’ christening. WPA Pool/Getty Images Godparents are announced at the christening service

George and Charlotte both have godparents with connections to Diana. Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2018. Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images George’s godparents include Earl Grosvenor, son of Diana’s friend the Duchess of Westminster, and Julia Samuel, a close friend of Diana’s and founding patron of Child Bereavement UK, according to Harper’s Bazaar. Diana’s niece Cynthia Jane Fellowes is one of Charlotte’s godparents.

Both princes have continued their mother’s charity work as patrons of multiple organizations. Prince William and Prince Harry met children as they attend the World Mental Health Day celebration with Heads Together in 2016 in London. Chris Jackson/Getty Images They’ve continued to bring attention to homelessness, HIV, and mental health — issues that Diana spoke out about as well. Before Harry and Markle rescinded their royal roles, the two couples spearheaded Heads Together, a campaign aimed to raise awareness on mental health, and launched a 24/7 hotline, Shout, which supports those “who need advice in a tough moment.”

Harry and Markle were spotted delivering meals to critically ill people in West Hollywood, channeling the way Princess Diana would visit those in need. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a charity event in 2018. Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Diana would often show up at the London Lighthouse charity unannounced to meet with the sick and dying people there, according to the HBO documentary “Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.” While they’re no longer using their royal titles, Harry and Markle volunteered with Project Angel Food to deliver meals to critically ill people. “They wanted to help us relieve some of the drivers from their workload,” Project Angel Food Executive Director Richard Ayoub told WeHoVille. “We loved having them and they are the most down-to-earth people.”

Charlotte has also inherited Princess Diana’s volunteerism. Princess Charlotte delivering food packages. The Duchess of Cambridge via Reuters Middleton photographed Charlotte delivering food packages to people in isolation in honor of her fifth birthday

Harry and Markle paid tribute to Princess Diana on Instagram in 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the MLB London Series game between Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. Dan Istitene – Pool/Getty Images The royal couple shared an inspiring quote from Diana on their now-defunct joint account in 2019: “Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.” In their caption, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote, “Words have the power to inspire, which is why we’re happy to share some of our favourite quotes. From members of the public to public figures, from teachers and students to young leaders, we begin with a quote from Diana, Princess of Wales.”

Harry and Markle named their daughter Lilibet Diana. A photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared by representatives for the couple. Misan Harriman; Copyright owned by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex © 2021 Lilibet Diana was born on June 4, 2021. “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” Markle and Harry said in a statement on the website for their organization, Archewell. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”