15 ways Prince William and Prince Harry have kept Princess Diana’s memory alive

- Princess Diana died 24 years ago, on August 31, 1997. She was 36.
- Her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, continue to honor her legacy.
- They incorporated tributes to their mother in their weddings and named their daughters after her.
Before Harry and Markle rescinded their royal roles, the two couples spearheaded Heads Together, a campaign aimed to raise awareness on mental health, and launched a 24/7 hotline, Shout, which supports those “who need advice in a tough moment.”
While they’re no longer using their royal titles, Harry and Markle volunteered with Project Angel Food to deliver meals to critically ill people.
“They wanted to help us relieve some of the drivers from their workload,” Project Angel Food Executive Director Richard Ayoub told WeHoVille. “We loved having them and they are the most down-to-earth people.”
In their caption, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote, “Words have the power to inspire, which is why we’re happy to share some of our favourite quotes. From members of the public to public figures, from teachers and students to young leaders, we begin with a quote from Diana, Princess of Wales.”
“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” Markle and Harry said in a statement on the website for their organization, Archewell. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”
“Today, on what would have been our mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength, and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better,” Harry and William said in a joint statement. “Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.”