The indices may be down, but here are a few of the breakout stocks that have managed to buck the trend in the S&P 500 today:





-Express Scripts Inc. (ESRX): $94.57 / +7.77%

-Mylan, Inc. (MYL): $20.40 / +5.02%

-Whole Food Market, Inc. (WFMI): $35.07 / +1.30%

-Stericycle Inc. (SRCL): $55.31 / +0.88%

-Cintas Corp. (CTAS): $24.81 / +0.65%

