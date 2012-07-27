YACHT OF THE WEEK: This Brand New Superyacht With Room For 12 Rents For $400,000 A WEEK

Meredith Galante
diamonds are forever benetti yacht

Photo: Diamonds Are Forever

Yacht maker Benetti is bringing its biggest yacht ever, Diamonds Are Forever, to the Cannes Boat Show this September as part of a world tour.The yacht, which launched in November 2011, is 200 feet long, and can sleep 12 in a owner’s stateroom, a VIP stateroom, and four staterooms on the lower deck.

Diamonds Are Forever can be charted for a bit more than $400,000 a week.

Diamonds Are Forever's top speed is 16 knots.

The exterior was designed by Stefano Natucci and Azimut-Benetti.

The sun deck offers a spot for casual dining.

The upper deck living room has plenty of room for casual entertaining, and a grand piano and card table.

The foyer reminds us of an Atlantic City casino.

Here's the dining room table. Presumably, a chef will be making all your meals aboard the ship.

You can have your after-dinner cocktails in this room.

The Main Salon has multiple exotic veneers, etched glass, and mother of pearl inlay.

There's another dining room down here.

That table is funky.

Yet another more intimate dining area is on the upper deck.

While eating on this level, you get a view of the ocean.

Even the outside seating is luxurious.

The ship fits as crew of 15.

You'll feel very VIP in this stateroom.

The master bedroom looks like it belongs in a palace.

Imagine a bath with rose petals in it being drawn for you.

This looks like a fixture that the Little Mermaid would use.

The shower in this bathroom is massive.

You can still work out while on the high seas.

Get a haircut or a massage while travelling.

Drinking on the sun deck of the yacht is the only way to live.

There are two full-screen TV's near by on the sun deck.

The jacuzzi will be a big draw.

The sundeck does get some shade.

From this angle, it looks like the boat is nearly as big as all of downtown Manhattan.

Need something for the whole family?

