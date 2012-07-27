YACHT OF THE WEEK: This Brand New Superyacht With Room For 12 Rents For $400,000 A WEEK

Photo: Diamonds Are Forever

Yacht maker Benetti is bringing its biggest yacht ever, Diamonds Are Forever, to the Cannes Boat Show this September as part of a world tour.The yacht, which launched in November 2011, is 200 feet long, and can sleep 12 in a owner’s stateroom, a VIP stateroom, and four staterooms on the lower deck.



Diamonds Are Forever can be charted for a bit more than $400,000 a week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.