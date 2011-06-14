Diamondbacks Prevail In Slugfest With Florida

Photo: AP

MIAMI (AP) — Miguel Montero hit three doubles and drove in four runs, and pitcher Zach Duke hit a two-run homer for the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 12-9 win over the Florida Marlins on Monday night.Juan Miranda had three RBIs and Justin Upton knocked in a pair for the Diamondbacks, who have won four of five.



The Marlins have lost 11 of 12, finishing 1-10 on their homestand despite a season-high 16 hits.

The Diamondbacks led 9-0 in the third inning, but Florida pulled within 12-9 in the eighth on a two-run single by John Buck.

J.J. Putz earned his 18th save in 20 chances by pitching a scoreless ninth.

Ricky Nolasco (4-2) allowed nine runs — five earned — in three innings for the Marlins. It was the second time in four starts he has allowed at least eight runs. He gave up eight in a loss to the Dodgers on May 29.

Upton had an RBI single in the first to start the scoring before Montero cleared the bases with a three-run double to right-centre that rolled to the wall for a 4-0 lead.

After sending nine batters to the plate in the first, the Diamondbacks struck again in the third, sending 10 to the dish and scoring five to lead 9-0. Montero doubled in a run before Duke launched his second career homer over the right-field fence. The two-run shot by Duke was his second homer of the season.

Omar Infante had a two-run double, Mike Stanton had a pair of run-scoring hits and pinch-hitter Ozzie Martinez had an RBI single to bring the Marlins within striking distance at 12-7 in the fifth.

Duke allowed seven runs and 13 hits in 4 2-3 innings, finishing an out short of qualifying for the win despite an early nine-run lead.

Micah Owings (3-0) picked up the win by pitching 2 1-3 innings in relief.

NOTES: The Diamondbacks took the season series with the Marlins 5-2, outscoring Florida 53-35. … Pitchers on both teams combined to go 3 for 6 with a home run, two doubles and two RBIs. … Marlins SS Hanley Ramirez (back) will be reinstated from the disabled list Tuesday and is expected to bat in the leadoff spot against the Phillies. … The start of the game was delayed 16 minutes due to inclement weather.

