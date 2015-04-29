MLB pitcher takes wild selfie after getting hit in the face by a line drive

Norm Hall/Getty Images Archie Bradley sits on the field after being struck in the face by a line drive.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Archie Bradley was struck in the face by a line drive off the bad of Colorado Rockies outfielder Carlos Gonzalez on Tuesday.

Luckily, Bradley appears to have avoided serious injury. A Diamondbacks trainer said after the game that there was no sign of concussion and that his jaw was fine.

Bradley posted a photo of his face after the game showing just how lucky he was with one side of his face swelling up like a balloon.

Pretty ugly huh? In all Seriousness tho thanks for the text, tweets and prayers! Could have been a lot worse! #lucky pic.twitter.com/NasQBYWqkz

— Archie Bradley (@ArchieBradley7) April 29, 2015

David Kadlubowski of AZCentral.com also captured this photo of Bradley just moments after the injury showing that the swelling was almost instantaneous.

Trainers tend to #Ddbacks pitcher Archie Bradley after he was hit in the face by a line drive in the second inning. pic.twitter.com/Eg2J3eLMWl

— David Kadlubowski (@Davidkadlu) April 29, 2015

Brandon McCarthy of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who was once seriously injured by a line drive that hit him in the head, joked about Bradley picking baseball as a sport. Bradley turned down a scholarship offer to be a quarterback at the University of Oklahoma, instead choosing to go pro as a baseball player.

@ArchieBradley7 man I’m glad you’re OK and that you stopped playing football for a safer sport like baseball

— Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) April 29, 2015

Here is the video.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.