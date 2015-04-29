MLB pitcher takes wild selfie after getting hit in the face by a line drive

Cork Gaines
Archie BradleyNorm Hall/Getty ImagesArchie Bradley sits on the field after being struck in the face by a line drive.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Archie Bradley was struck in the face by a line drive off the bad of Colorado Rockies outfielder Carlos Gonzalez on Tuesday.

Luckily, Bradley appears to have avoided serious injury. A Diamondbacks trainer said after the game that there was no sign of concussion and that his jaw was fine.

Bradley posted a photo of his face after the game showing just how lucky he was with one side of his face swelling up like a balloon.

David Kadlubowski of AZCentral.com also captured this photo of Bradley just moments after the injury showing that the swelling was almost instantaneous.

Brandon McCarthy of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who was once seriously injured by a line drive that hit him in the head, joked about Bradley picking baseball as a sport. Bradley turned down a scholarship offer to be a quarterback at the University of Oklahoma, instead choosing to go pro as a baseball player.

Here is the video.

