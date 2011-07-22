This Video Of A Little Kid Giving Up His Baseball Will Bring A Tear To Your Eye

We witnessed a case study in human kindness at last night’s Diamondbacks-Brewers game.



When the Brewers made the third out in the bottom of the third inning, Rickie Weeks tosses the ball toward two young fans in the stands.

The bigger one gets the ball fair and square and celebrates. But on the way back to his seat, he has a “come to Jesus” moment and adorably gives the ball up to the crying little rascal in the front row.



