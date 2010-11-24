Diamondback Capital Returns Are Three Times As Much As Similar Hedge Funds

Photo: Wikipedia

Diamondback Capital, one of the hedge funds raided yesterday by the FBI, returned three times as much as hedge funds with a similar investment strategy since its 2005 launch, Bloomberg reports.An investor letter showed that the firm “gained 73% from mid-2005 through July this year,” whereas hedge funds that also use a multistrategy approach, only gained 22%.



Diamondback has approximately $5.8 billion AUM, and this year returned ~6.3% YTD.

That is a massive nosedive compared to its ~23% returns this time last year. It surged ahead of its peers between 2006 and 2008, but since then it has lagged behind its competitors.

