Diamondback Capital Returns Are Three Times As Much As Similar Hedge Funds

Diamondback Capital, one of the hedge funds raided yesterday by the FBI, returned three times as much as hedge funds with a similar investment strategy since its 2005 launch, Bloomberg reports.An investor letter showed that the firm “gained 73% from mid-2005 through July this year,” whereas hedge funds that also use a multistrategy approach, only gained 22%.
Diamondback has approximately $5.8 billion AUM, and this year returned ~6.3% YTD.
That is a massive nosedive compared to its ~23% returns this time last year. It surged ahead of its peers between 2006 and 2008, but since then it has lagged behind its competitors.
