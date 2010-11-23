Here Are The Biggest Holdings Of Just-Raided Diamondback Capital

Two Connecticut hedge funds were just raided by the FBI in connection with the huge insider trading investigation that is currently underway. Both funds raided are run by former SAC traders.



DiamondBack is one of them. The fund is heavily invested in mining and resource companies, as well as financial institutions.

The fund was also holding HGSI (~$13 in shares), the company at the centre of the FrontPoint scandal.

The firm’s latest 13f-HR shows the firm’s top holdings are:

Aflac Inc ~$31 million (~590,000 shares)

Boeing ~$36 million (~540,000 shares)

Canadian Nat Res ~$91 million (~2,600,000 shares)

Citi ~$79 million (~20,000,000 shares)

Chubb ~$36 million (~638,000 shares)

Cimarex energy ~$28 million (~425,000 shares)

Coca Cola ~$37 million (~1,200,000 shares)

COEUR D ALENE MINES ~$57 million (~2,800,000 shares)

Devon Energy ~$28 million (~440,000 shares)

El Paso ~$156 million (~12,600,000 shares)

EQT corp ~$42 million (~1,100,000 shares)

Exxon ~$46 million ( 750,000 shares)

Fifth Third bank ~$25 million (~210,000 shares)

First Energy ~$33 million (~ 850,000 shares)

General Eletric ~$43 million (~2,600,000 shares)

Marathon Oil ~$27 million (~829,000 shares)

Morgan Stanely ~$30 milllin (~1,200,000 shares)

Petrohawk Energy ~$55 million (~3,400,000 shares)

Plains Exploration ~$91 million (~3,400,000 shares)

PPL ~$90 million (~3,300,000 shares)

Quicklsilver reosurces ~$44 million (~3,500,000)

State STR ~$50 million ( ~1,300,000 shares)

US bancrop ~$31 million (~1,400,000 shares)

Visa ~$35 million (~ 450,000 shares)

