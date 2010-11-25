Diamondback Calls The Hedge Fund Raid A "Witch Hunt"





Ding Dong

Diamondback, one of the hedge funds raided on Monday during the Feds’ huge insider trading bust, is apparently trying to discredit the investigation.According to the NYPost, Diamondback is telling investors that it’s the victim of a “witch hunt.”

Well unfortunately, whether the Feds’ raid was valid or not, the fact that a search warrant was issued and carried out means that “there is a good chance that securities laws were violated,” says Peter Henning at Dealbook.

So it Diamondback might face the same fate as John Kinnucan’s Broadband Research, no matter what the investigation turns does or doesn’t uncover.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.