A pro-Donald Trump 'internet sensation' took over the stage at one of his rallies

Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump briefly ceded his stage to two YouTube personalities during a Friday-night campaign rally.

Lynnette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, who gained fame as the “Stump for Trump girls” and their passionate YouTube videos, showed up at Trump’s rally in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Once Trump recognised the two, he asked them to join him on the stage.

“They became an internet sensation,” Trump said. “You want to do a little routine, come on.”

Trump then stood aside as they led a rendition of his campaign platform.

“The silent majority has spoken baby!” Hardaway shouted.

“Yes, we’ve spoken,” Richardson agreed.

“Don’t get it twisted!” Hardaway shouted.

“That’s right,” Richardson said. “Tell him to build that wall.”

“He gonna build that wall!” Hardaway continued as Richardson echoed her lines. “And he gonna build it tall! And it’s gonna protect us all! We don’t want this country to fall, do we? Build that wall, Donald J. Trump!”

