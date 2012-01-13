Diamond Foods Shares Are Plummeting Right Now

Photo: John Pastor via Flickr

UPDATE

Federal prosecutors from San Francisco’s U.S. Attorney’s office are working with the SEC in their investigation of how Diamond Foods paid its walnut growers. This is a according to report by the Wall Street Journal’s Justin Scheck and Hannah Karp.ORIGINAL

Shares of Diamond Foods are diving in after hours trading.



StreetInsider.com notes that the move is related to a “federal inquiry.“

Last month, the SEC said it was investigating the company on its payments to crop growers.

