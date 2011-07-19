The Most Expensive Artwork Produced By A Living Artist? A Diamond-Encrusted Skull

Photo: The Rich Times
It’s the most expensive piece of art by a living artist and is called “For the Love of God” (we kid you not).The diamond encrusted skull is priced at a stunning $100 million (Damien Hurst has since refused to put it on sale; unless someone makes him an obscene offer, in which case he may change his mind).
However in the absence of a buyer—the skull remains in joint ownership of the artist—Damien Hurst, the art gallery as well as a group of investors who prefer to remain anonymous.
For the Love of God was expected to embark upon a world tour but has so far only made it to London, Amsterdam and now Florence.
