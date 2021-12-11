A jewelry specialist shows how diamond earrings are professionally deep cleaned

Earrings can get surprisingly dirty when hair products and earwax get caught in the nooks and crannies.

Gabbie Davis, a jewelry specialist at Jared the Galleria of Jewelry, recommends cleaning them every six months.

Davis walks us through the process of cleaning four pairs of very dirty diamond earrings.

Following is a transcript of the video.

Gabbie Davis: My name is Gabbie. I’m a jewelry specialist and certified diamontologist at Jared the Galleria of Jewelry. So, today I’m going to show you how I clean a few pairs of earrings and get them going from dark and dull to bright, shiny, and just like new again.

So, this particular pair, the solitaire earrings, we’ll take the earrings over to our digital gem scope, where I can get an up-close look at them. These had a good bit more than your average amount of buildup within not only just the setting, but actually the backs as well. With this pair, I use a very sharply pointed needle to remove a lot of that excess buildup. So, typically with earrings, a lot of what you see is shampoos and conditioner. And in this one, it does appear as though there was some earwax. And then after that, and I’ve removed as much as I can with the needle, I take it over to our ultrasonic, where I’m going to go ahead and let these soak in here for probably about a minute or so. The liquid that’s in there, it’s a mild alkaline-type solution. It’s just designed to break up anything that’s built up upon the piece. Now I’m going to go ahead and take it over to our high-pressure steamer, where I can remove any bits of debris that are left over after letting it soak in the ultrasonic. And then, after that, my favorite part is getting just a nice close-up look at them after they’ve been cleaned.

So, this particular pair of solitaire earrings are definitely a well-loved pair of earrings. So, what I did was started by removing all of this earwax and hair-product buildup that is trapped inside of not only the backing of the earrings, but the setting and all the way down the post of the earrings. They were absolutely covered.

So, this pair of earrings that this guest brought in were in white gold with three little diamonds set on them. It just looks like your typical shampoo and conditioner buildup that has been caught in all the little openings of the earrings. So, luckily metal, and, of course, diamonds, being the hardest natural substance on Earth, I don’t have to worry too much about causing any damage when using this needle. Something that I do like to do is make sure that I am going through at every possible angle. For the most part, earrings, especially stud earrings, are a staple in just about everyone’s jewelry box, and when they’re worn every single day like this for years or months on end, eventually all of the stuff that we encounter is going to get caught up on there, and it is going to make them dirty. Without routine maintenance and cleanings on them, they definitely all could reach this point.

This is a cluster-style earring. Gives you a nice big look. This earring here actually hadn’t been cleaned in, I believe she said a little over a year, and not only that, but after she lost the other earring, this one singular one had just kind of been sitting, collecting dust, allowing all of that buildup to just sort of cake together. So you can see on the top of this one here, there is a lot of earwax and product that’s built up, covering up those stones, leaving a film on them. Now, something that does make this setting a little bit more difficult than a simple solitaire setting is that this setting here has a lot of detail work up underneath, where it can be more difficult for me to actually get the tweezers in there to remove a lot of this stuff. So, for the most part, I’m really going to be counting on the ultrasonic and the steamer, more so than on solitaire earrings or another style.