How Business Gets Done In New York's Cutthroat Diamond District

Photo: Eric Goldschein

The Diamond District, on 47th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues in Manhattan, is one of the driving forces behind New York City’s economy.This single block of more than 4,000 businesses brings in $24 billion a year, based on sales recorded by the 47th Street Business Improvement District. That’s as much as McDonald’s generates in global sales in the same amount of time, says Michael Grumet, executive director of the 47th Street Business Improvement District.



The district emerged in the 1920s when downtown jewellers looking to escape the high rents of the Financial District relocated to Midtown. Today diamonds are the state’s #1 export, and over 90% of the country’s diamonds move through New York City.

To see how this cutthroat industry really works, we trekked up to 47th Street and checked out the district ourselves.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.