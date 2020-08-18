Diamond and Silk suggest Fox News is racist for dumping them over COVID-19 conspiracies that were also embraced by white hosts like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity

diamondandsilk/Twitter Lynette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway (left) and Rochelle ‘Silk’ Richardson (right) with President Donald Trump in the White House in 2019.

Diamond and Silk have suggested that Fox News was racist for sacking them over airing COVID-19 conspiracy theories that were also shared by white hosts, according to The Daily Beast.

The Black conservative vloggers made the claim in their upcoming book, “Uprising.”

In it, the duo said they were punished for their remarks, while hosts like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, who are white, were not.

“Was this part of the systemic racism that everybody was talking about?” they said.

The pair was hired by Fox News in November 2018 to produce videos for their Fox Nation platform. Their contract was terminated in April 2020.

In their Fox Nation videos, they suggested the coronavirus was “man-made” and that the US death toll was being fabricated to damage President Donald Trump.

Fox News declined to comment on Diamond and Silk’s remarks.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Conservative Black vloggers Diamond and Silk have suggested that Fox News was racist after they were sacked for airing COVID-19 conspiracies that were also proliferated by white hosts like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, according to The Daily Beast, which obtained a copy of their upcoming book.

The duo, whose real names are Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, were hired by Fox News in November 2018 to produce videos for the network’s Fox Nation subscription platform.

The pair – who are also sisters – used their platform to debate conspiracy theories, like whether the coronavirus was “man-made,” if 5G technology was being used to infect people, and that the US death toll was being fabricated to damage President Donald Trump.

Their contract was terminated in April 2020. “After what they have said and tweeted you won’t be seeing them on Fox Nation or Fox News anytime soon,” a network source told The Daily Beast at the time.

Twitter/Diamond & Silk Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson in a video posted to Twitter on August 16, 2020.

But in their new book, titled “Uprising: Who the Hell Said You Can’t Ditch and Switch? The Awakening of Diamond and Silk,” they pair say race was a factor in their dismissal.

“Here is the crazy thing, y’all,” Richardson wrote in the book, according to The Daily Beast. “Fox News hosts like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham were questioning the same things we were questioning about the virus and pandemic. The very same questions we had raised were being discussed openly on Fox News.”

Hardaway added, according to The Daily Beast: “How in the hell was it OK for the white show host to ask the same questions and talk about the same things that we were speaking about, but our video content was dialed back for being overly political? We were all asking the same questions and talking about the same thing.”

For instance, Carlson has said on more than one occasion that the US death toll may be being inflated in some places by those with “an agenda.”

Carlson, Hannity, and Ingraham are three of Fox News Channel’s top-rated hosts. Content on the Fox Nation streaming service is separate from the channel’s broadcasts.

Fox News Tucker Carlson on his Fox News show on July 7, 2020.

“When you really think about it, was this part of the systemic racism that everybody was talking about?” the duo wrote, according to The Daily Beast.

Fox News declined to comment on Diamond and Silk’s comments.

The duo are also a favourite of the president, who came out in the wake of their firing to express his support.

“I love Diamond and Silk, and so do millions of people!” Trump tweeted on April 28, 2020.

In 2018, Diamond and Silk testified before the House Judiciary Committee as part of an inquest into allegations of bias and suppression of conservative voices by Facebook.

At the time, they claimed that Facebook had shut down their pages without telling them. In fact, they had simply not seen the emails from Facebook in their inbox.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.