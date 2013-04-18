West Ham Player Scores A Sick Curling Goal To Take The Lead On Manchester United

West Ham’s Mohamed Diame scored an absolutel beauty from the corner of the 16-yard box against Manchester United today.
He spun away from a defender with an excellent first touch, then curled in a shot with his left foot past a clump of defenders and into the far corner.
Man U is still firmly in the driver’s seat to win the title, even if they lose today.
They’re down 2-1 right now.
Velocity, movement, everything:
