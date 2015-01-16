This Diagram Will Help British People Figure Out Which Country They're In

If you’re English, it’s actually pretty confusing to figure out what the name of the country you reside in actually is. Are you in England, or the United Kingdom? What about Britain? Or is it Great Britain?

I wasn’t sure what the answer was, but Business Insider UK markets reporter Mike Bird made this helpful diagram that shows the different parts of the UK:

That’s not the definitive answer, though. There are lots of other islands and overseas territories that could be included. Here’s a diagram provided to us on Twitter from EE’s David Quainton that includes some more places:

And if you still weren’t sure how to figure out our geography, you can use the British Isles Euler diagram to help you out:

See? Simple.

