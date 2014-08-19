Every 10 Minutes A Fire-Breathing Dragon Startles Crowds In The New 'Harry Potter' Theme Park

Universal Orlando Resort, Sheri Lowen/AP The dragon that looms over Gringotts Bank in Diagon Alley, the new section of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The first thing you see when entering Diagon Alley, the new addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios, is a giant statue of a white dragon looming down from atop a lopsided bank at the end of the alleyway.

Fans of the series and books will recognise it as the Ukrainian Ironbelly which Harry, Hermione, and Ron rode to freedom after breaking into a vault at Gringotts bank in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.”

What bystanders didn’t expect was that the dragon actually came to life every 10 minutes, growling and rumbling before spewing fire.

The event took bystanders in the alley by surprise and startled many.

While recently at the parks, we took shots and video of the dragon from multiple angles as he roared to life.

It was an awesome display.

Here he is from the front:

Here he is from the side later in the evening:

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider These three photos were taken shortly after 8 p.m.

Attractions Magazine filmed footage of the dragon being assembled in several pieces which were brought in via a crane in late May.

Attractions Magazine/YouTube The immense dragon seen without wings being added to the Gringotts’ structure late May.

Attractions Magazine/YouTube One of the dragons’ wings is carried via crane to the top of Gringotts Bank in Diagon Alley where it will be assembled to a large dragon.

Attractions Magazine/YouTube Assembly of the dragon takes place.

IBISWorld analyst Andy Brennan estimated the new section of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter cost Universal $US400 million.

