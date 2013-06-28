Even The Diabetes Drug Company Has Now Dropped Paula Deen

You know it’s bad when even Diabetes drug company Novo Nordisk has chosen to sever ties with Paula Deen following her recent racism scandal.



On Thursday, the pharmaceutical company announced, “Novo Nordisk and Paula Deen have mutually agreed to suspend our patient education activities for now, while she takes time to focus her attention where it is needed.”

The statement continued, “Novo Nordisk would like to acknowledge Paula’s involvement in our Diabetes in a New Light™ campaign, where she has helped make many people aware of type 2 diabetes and the lifestyle changes needed to control this serious disease.”

Deen’s involvement with the drug company was controversial in itself because the butter-loving Southern chef only admitted she had Diabetes a full three years after her diagnosis — time that she could have spent promoting a lifestyle far healthier than the fried foods she promotes.

Add it to the long list of companies that have dropped Deen as their spokeswoman.

Last week, the Food Network dropped their star TV chef and the nation’s largest pork distributor Smithfield Foods soon followed suit.

On Wednesday, Wal-Mart announced they will no longer work with Deen as did the company behind Caesars casinos, which are home to four of her restaurants.

Your move, QVC.

