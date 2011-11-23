Legendary Brooklyn Pizzeria Forced To Close After Miserably Failing A Health Inspection

Photo: Yelp.com

Legendary Brooklyn pizza maker Di Fara Pizzeria has closed it doors.At least for now.



The Department of Health found 67 health code violations at the Midwood location, New York Daily News reports.

During its Nov. 16 inspection, the health department found nine violations, six of which were considered critical.

The critical violations included evidence of live mice in the building, flies, and workers not wearing proper health garments such as hairnets.

The famed pizza joint has been showcased in Zagat’s Pizza Tops list and Best Buys: BYO list.

Despite the accolades, this isn’t the DeMarco family’s first run in with the health department.

In 2007, the department shut the restaurant down, after it failed five out of six inspections, Eater reports.

And in the past two years, the pizzeria has received only a high B or low C health grades from the department, according to Eater.

Despite the rather gross nature of the health department’s findings, the family tells the Daily News they plan to reopen the eatery on Wednesday.

“It’s very easy to get closed down by the Board of Health,” Dom DeMarco Jr. told the newspaper. “Any little thing can get you a few points. They add up.”

