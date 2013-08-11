The Secret To Making Pizza That's So Tasty, Even New Yorkers Will Wait In A 2-Hour Line For A Slice

TripAdvisor just came out with a list of America’s top 10 cities for pizza, and even though New York fell to the number four spot, one of the NYC pizza joints still at the top is the legendary Di Fara pizzeria.

When Dom DeMarco started making pizza 47 years ago, he never dreamed he’d be so successful that customers would wait hours for his pies.

But the now-famous Brooklyn pizza maestro says he always had confidence in himself.

Today, New Yorkers and tourists alike continue to flock to his Midwood, Brooklyn pizza mecca, Di Fara. And they do so despite the $US5 per slice price, the two-hour waits, the one-hour commute from midtown Manhattan and some run-ins with the Health Department.

Why do they do it? Many say it’s the finely calibrated combination of imported ingredients, a super-hot oven and an old-school approach — a formula DeMarco has personally perfected over the years, since no one else has ever made a pie at Di Fara.

Nonetheless, some still question if it lives up to the hype. Watch the video below and decide for yourself if it’s worth the trip:

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced By Robert Libetti Music: "Demain je change de vie" By Löhstana David

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.