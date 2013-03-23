Homeland Security Used A Faulty Redaction Pen On This No-Bid Weapons Contract

The Department of Homeland Security is at it again.



This time it’s a weapons contract from the company Sig Saeur for spare parts and small arms maintenance.

Now it makes total sense that the DHS would want to go with the same company that makes the firearms it fields to agents. Nobody wants spare parts from generic manufacturers.

It also makes sense that they would want to redact the number of agents and weapons, at least from a military stand point, that’s intel an enemy can use. (Still, doing so is a bit creepy, they’re a domestic security agency, not the Marine Corps.)

Redacting the cost of the contracts seems a bit sketchy though, especially if they’re no competition contracts.

Furthermore, the document is not redacted properly. Zooming in on the PDF is all it takes to see that maintaining the fleet of sidearms for the whole DHS will cost about a million dollars a year.

Domestic agencies have come under scrutiny in the last year for several less-than-normal appearing procurements.

The Social Security Administration picked up 174,000 high-powered rounds. The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration wanted 45,000 rounds in order to protect whales and dolphins.

This order from the DHS is on top of January’s order for an astronomical 1 billion rounds of ammunition.

The standard issue statement about these procurements is consistently that it’s a normal requirement not only to equip domestic officers, but also to qualify and train them with the weapons they carry.

The Federal Law Enforcement Training centre says it takes approximately 20 million rounds per year to train its fleet of agents.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.