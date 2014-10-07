DHL Apologizes For Using F1 Crash That Left Driver Critically Injured To Build Facebook Likes

Jiri Krenek/Getty Images Jules Bianchi, the French Formula 1 driver critically injured during the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

DHL has issued an apology after it used a Formula 1 driver’s crash that left him critically injured to rack up Facebook likes.

Jules Bianchi, a Formula 1 driver from France, crashed his car at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday. Later reports said Bianchi was undergoing surgery after sustaining severe head injuries.

Following the accident the “Formula 1 Backstage by DHL” Facebook page told its followers about the crash, with an image of the driver’s car. But in a display of poor taste, the post also read: “By clicking ‘Like’ on this occasion, you’ll be sending Jules your best wishes for a speedy recovery,” according to a report from Metro.

The post has now been deleted and replaced with an apology, according to The Mirror.

Many of DHL’s Facebook fans immediately called the company out, accusing the brand of using the tragic accident to promote the company’s social media account and gain more followers.

@dhlexpressuk Your company is a disgrace using the injury of a sportsman to generate “likes” on a Facebook page. Total scum #DHL #Bianchi

— Adz (@Adz_M_) October 5, 2014

Sorry but this is a POOR SHOW by DHL. A cheap way to get “likes” VILE behaviour #bianchi #facebook pic.twitter.com/jkGVyWF0ib

— Kellie (@BigFashionista) October 5, 2014

Seriously #DHL? Bianchi’s in intensive care and you’re using him to accumulate likes. Low. @dhlexpressuk pic.twitter.com/h0uicgaBnT

— Piers Henderson (@piershenderson) October 5, 2014

DHL argues that “taken out of context” the post may seem insensitive, but was only meant to encourage people to like the photo, not the page, and support the injured driver.

Here’s the entire apology, posted to DHL’s Facebook page:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.