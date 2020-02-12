DHL put on a fashion show on the tarmac at New York's JFK Airport right in front of a Boeing 767 cargo plane

Jessica Minh Anh The show’s producer, Jessica Minh Anh, poses in front of an aeroplane engine.

A fashion show took place on the tarmac at New York’s JFK Airport on Friday.

The show was sponsored by the logistics company DHL.

The fashions and unorthodox location of the show were designed to bring attention to the importance of sustainable shipping and logistics in fashion.

New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport was the site of more than one runway on February 7, when model and fashion show producer Jessica Minh Anh held the Runway on the Runway fashion and sustainability show.

The catwalk showcased eight different clothing and jewellery collections from four continents. The show was sponsored by German logistics company DHL.

“Since shipping and logistics are such a critical part of the fashion industry, it is important to highlight the option of green logistics solutions, which help minimise environmental damages and reduce transport-related emissions,” Anh said.

DHL will reportedly debut electric delivery vans in the US in 2020 to meet the zero-emission goals of cities around the world in the coming decade. Other logistics companies are moving in the same direction. FedEx has more than 2,000 electric vehicles, and Amazon ordered 100,000 electric delivery vehicles, which will start rolling out in 2021.

Here are some looks from the catwalk.

The show was promoted as fashion meeting sustainability.

Jessica Minh Anh DHL fashion show promotional shot.

The show took place at DHL’s gateway at JFK.

Jessica Minh Anh DHL fashion show promotional shot.

Anh explained that the show was intended to shine a light on how environmentally friendly logistics is important to the fashion world.

Jessica Minh Anh DHL fashion show promotional shot.

In promotional photos before the show, Anh even posed with the planes.

Jessica Minh Anh DHL fashion show promotional shot.

Jessica Minh Anh has overseen dozens of other runway shows, including one on the Eiffel Tower and Tower Bridge in London.

Jessica Minh Anh DHL fashion show promotional shot.

Anh kicked off the show at the entrance of a Boeing 767-400, standing above the runway.

Jessica Minh Anh DHL fashion show.

When she reached the catwalk, Anh walked in a dress designed by Peruvian artist Ani Alvarez Calderon.

Jessica Minh Anh DHL fashion show.

These photos show more of Alvarez Calderon’s designs, which were one of four continents represented at the show.

Jessica Minh Anh DHL fashion show.

Her designs in gold, white, silver, and black were striking against DHL’s yellow and red vehicles.

Jessica Minh Anh DHL fashion show.

The fashion runway was literally on the airport tarmac at JFK.

Jessica Minh Anh DHL fashion show.

Lebanese designer Dany Atrache showed off an “East meets West” line.

Jessica Minh Anh DHL fashion show.

The entire show took place with a backdrop of DHL’s planes, helicopters, and vans.

Jessica Minh Anh DHL fashion show.

Australian fashion house Portia and Scarlett brought models dressed in old Hollywood glamour.

Jessica Minh Anh DHL fashion show.

Anh was instantly recognisable throughout the show thanks to her intricate updo.

Jessica Minh Anh DHL fashion show.

The show carried on despite rain.

Jessica Minh Anh DHL fashion show.

Vietnamese brand RAP brought pastel designs.

Jessica Minh Anh DHL fashion show.

Another Vietnamese brand, Vungco and Son, brought even more bright colours to the winter fashion show.

Jessica Minh Anh DHL fashion show.

Whimsical patterns…

Jessica Minh Anh DHL fashion show.

Bright colours…

Jessica Minh Anh DHL fashion show.

And modern updates on winter coats characterised the collection.

Jessica Minh Anh DHL fashion show.

Anh closed the show in this red structured dress with hundreds of woolen flowers.

Jessica Minh Anh DHL fashion show.

The final look was eye-catching.

Jessica Minh Anh DHL fashion show.

It was both structured and form-fitting.

Jessica Minh Anh DHL fashion show.

At the end of the show. models were ushered back onto the DHL plane.

Jessica Minh Anh DHL fashion show.

