Dhaka Stock Exchange Crashes 8%, And Is Now Below Its "Flash Crash" Lows

Remember the Dhaka Stock Exchange, where a huge crash caused riots in the streets?



Well it briefly spiked after that, but it’s been sliding again, and then today it flat-out crashed another 8%.

It’s now below its “flash crash” lows of that riot day. Another ugly performer last night, in addition to China, was Jakarta, which lost another 2.2%.

Photo: Dhaka Stock Exchange

