Government: Australians in Paris should stay indoors

Police survey the area of Boulevard Baumarchais after an attack in the French capital. Photo: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images.

More than 40 people have died in Paris following multiple attacks and the Australian government has advised any citizen in the French capital to avoid going outside in the next few hours as further violent events could occur.

Here’s what the Department of Foreign Affairs says on the Smart Traveller website.

“Australians in Paris should minimise movement in public places, follow the media for latest information on security and follow the instructions of local authorities” “There is an ongoing threat of terrorism in Europe. We assess there is a heightened threat of terrorist attack in a number of European countries, including France. This threat is posed by those motivated by the current conflict in Iraq and Syria.”

The announcements have also been made on Twitter

Australians in #Paris should minimise movement in public places, follow the media for latest info and heed instructions of police — Smartraveller (@Smartraveller) November 13, 2015

You can follow the Australian government’s updates on twitter or through the Smart Traveller website.

