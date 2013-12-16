Dez Bryant Walked Off The Field Early After The Cowboys Blew A 23-Point Lead

Fox Sports Dez Bryant walks off the field

The Cowboys latest late-game failure came on Sunday when they blew a 26-3 halftime lead at home and lost 37-36 to the Packers.

Dez Bryant had a huge game with 11 catches, 153 yards, and an incredible toe-tapping touchdown in the back of the endzone (see GIF below). But after Tony Romo threw an interception with less than two minutes remaining that sealed the loss, Bryant was seen leaving the field (right).

After the game, former Colts coach Tony Dungy came down hard on Bryant during “Football Night in America.” “You cannot do that,” said Dungy. “I’ve got a problem with that as a coach, as a teammate. That is something you just cannot do if you want to be a leader on that team.”

There is no doubting Bryant’s talents and his emotions can be a benefit to the Cowboys if channeled in the right direction. But when things like this happen, it is hard not to think he is being a selfish player when things don’t go his way.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.