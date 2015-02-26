The NFL world is freaking out about a rumoured Dez Bryant video that no one knows anything about

When discussing why the Dallas Cowboys haven’t re-signed wide receiver Dez Bryant on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas last week, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio mentioned the rumoured existence of a video involving Bryant that would have “a Ray Rice-type of impact” if released.

Since then rumours of the video have gained steam, but we still know almost nothing about it.

“There is a story that all of the major insiders know about,” Florio said. “We’ve known about it for months. It involves a videotape. I don’t know that it exists.”

Florio said the rumoured video is from “years ago” and shows an off-the-field “incident.” NFL reporters have been unable to get their hands on it so far, he said.

ESPN’s top NFL reporter Adam Schefter is one of those people. He went on ESPN Chicago on Wednesday and said he has been working to track down the supposed tape since September. He knows what’s alleged to be on the tape, he said. But he hasn’t seen it.

“I’ll say this, check back with me on this one,” he said.

When the rumours first came out, Bryant tweeted this cryptic statement:

“Just quit with the b.s….. It’s clear as day what’s going on… I might need to do a exclusive interview about my life these past 5 years since the world is destined to know…. I use to let people take advantage of my life now that I’m no longer allowing that to happen it seems to be a problem… I’m not ashamed of none of my past incidents because that’s what made me who I am today”

Team COO Stephen Jones told CowboysHQ.com that the Cowboys have no knowledge of the rumoured video.

So there may or may not be a video. That video may or may not show some sort of incident. And that incident may or may not mean anything.

Either way, this is all NFL people are talking about today.

Bryant will be a free agent on March 2. The Cowboys can keep him be either signing him to a long-term deal or placing the franchise tag on him before that deadline.

We’ve reached out to Roc Nation, the agency that represents Bryant, for comment.

