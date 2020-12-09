Dez Bryant says he's going to 'drink some wine and cope' after positive COVID-19 test keeps him out of homecoming game against the Cowboys

AP Photo/Terrance Williams Dez Bryant.

Dez Bryant tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday just minutes before kickoff.

Bryant tweeted out his disappointment with the news, informing his followers that he planned to “drink some wine and cope” after the positive test.

Despite the positive test, the game carried on as scheduled.

Dez Bryant’s homecoming game against the Dallas Cowboys was spoiled when he was pulled from the Baltimore Ravens roster minutes before kickoff after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Ravens wide receiver had already been out warming up on the field ahead of the game when his Tuesday test came back inconclusive. Bryant was pulled back into the locker room to take a point-of-contact test which came back positive.

Bryant tweeted out the news, clearly disappointed.

Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested… my shit come back positive… I tested positive for Covid WTF — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

The crazy thing is i have the same damn routine…. this shit do not make sense to me — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season… I can’t deal with this — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

He also raised a good question with the NFL â€” would the game be cancelled due to his late positive result?

Since I tested positive for Covid before the game do the game stop or go on? @NFL — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

Ultimately, the league would go on with the game, leaving Bryant to deal with the untimely end of his season on his own.

I’m about to drink some wine and cope…. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020



