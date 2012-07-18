Cowboys' Dez Bryant Allegedly Attacked His Mother

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

New details of Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant’s altercation with his mother, Angela D. Bryant, are out (via USA Today).The Fort Worth Star-Telegram obtained audio of Angela’s 911 call in which she tells the dispatcher her son “tried to kill me.”



Here’s how the scene unfolded, according to the Star-Telegram:

The assault began at Angela Bryant’s home, where Dez “hit her across the face with a ball cap, pulled her hair, tore her shirt and bra, and repeatedly struck her hands and wrists when she tried to push him away.”

Angela went to a friend’s house near by in order to call 911, during which she told dispatchers, “He won’t go home. I keep telling him to go home. He won’t go.”

She also said no drugs or alcohol were involved. When asked by dispatchers if anyone was armed Angela replied, “not yet,” adding that Dez did reach for a ball with the intent of hitting her, however.

Dez surrendered to authorities Monday after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of assault with bodily injury. He immediately posted bail.

He could face up to one year in jail and a $4,000 fine. Sanctions from the NFL are also very likely.

