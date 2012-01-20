Dez Bryant Denies Fighting Lil' Wayne At Miami Nightclub

Photo: Wikimedia Commons and AP Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was detained by police outside a Miami nightclub last weekend after he was reportedly involved in a fight.Although Bryant wasn’t arrested, a report from Fox 29 in Philadelphia (via SB Nation) may have provided us with the details of who was on the other end of the altercation.



Report: Rapper Lil’ Wayne was involved in altercation with Cowboys WR Dez Bryant at nightclub that led to Bryant being detained by police

But Bryant denied the report on Twitter (via NBC Dallas).

Let’s quit with the false stories now….me and this man don’t have a problem with one another lol

Lil’ Wayne has yet to comment.

