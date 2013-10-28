Cowboys Wide Receiver Dez Bryant Berates Coach, Yells At Tony Romo In Epic Sideline Meltdown

Tony Manfred
Dez bryant meltdownFox

After making
an incredible highlight reel catchearlier in the game, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant had an epic sideline meltdown against the Detroit Lions.

The Cowboys defence forced four turnovers, but the offence was only able to convert those into 13 points midway through the third quarter.

Clearly, Dez thought they weren’t giving him the ball enough.

First he goes after wide receivers Derek Dooley (via Guyism):

Dez bryant yellingGuyism

And then he confronts QB Tony Romo and head coach Jason Garrett (via @cjzero):

Dez bryant tony romo@cjzero

A few minutes later he scored a 50-yard touchdown on a great catch-and-run. He had a point, right?

Dez tdFox

But then after the miracle late TD sealed the 31-30 win for Detroit, Dez went after Jason Witten. Yikes.

Witten dez fightFox

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.