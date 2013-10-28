Cowboys Wide Receiver Dez Bryant Berates Coach, Yells At Tony Romo In Epic Sideline Meltdown

After making

an incredible highlight reel catchearlier in the game, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant had an epic sideline meltdown against the Detroit Lions.

The Cowboys defence forced four turnovers, but the offence was only able to convert those into 13 points midway through the third quarter.

Clearly, Dez thought they weren’t giving him the ball enough.

First he goes after wide receivers Derek Dooley (via Guyism):

And then he confronts QB Tony Romo and head coach Jason Garrett (via @cjzero):

A few minutes later he scored a 50-yard touchdown on a great catch-and-run. He had a point, right?

But then after the miracle late TD sealed the 31-30 win for Detroit, Dez went after Jason Witten. Yikes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.