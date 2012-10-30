Dez Bryant Came Within An Inch Of Making The Catch Of The Year And Beating The Giants

With 16 seconds remaining from the 37-yard line and no timeouts, the Dallas Cowboys were trailing 29-24 to their bitter rival New York Giants. Rather than try to getting a little closer with a quick out-pattern, Tony Romo went up top for the much-maligned Dez Bryant.



In the back of the endzone, Bryant out-jumped two defenders and fell to the ground on his back with what appeared to be the game-winning touchdown, a miracle finish, and what would have been a defining moment in his young career.

There was just one problem. Replays showed that when Bryant came down, his fingers were out of bounds. The play was reviewed, ruled incomplete, and the Giants held on for the win…

